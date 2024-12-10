Ansarallah attack US ships in Djibouti and Aden

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Houthi movement (Ansarllah) announced that it had targeted American ships and destroyers in the Gulf of Djibouti and the Gulf of Aden.

“The naval, UAV, and the missile forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a specific military operation targeted three American supply ships after they left the port of Djibouti and had previously practiced their aggression against Yemen,” spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree stated, adding, “It also targeted two American destroyers in the Gulf of Aden that were accompanying supply ships. The operation was carried out with a number of missiles and drones and the operation has successfully achieved its objectives.”

The statement noted that this operation is the second of its kind within ten days.

The statement continued that “the Air Force carried out two military operations targeting military targets in Yaffa and Ashkelon areas in occupied Palestine this morning with two drones. The operations have successfully achieved their objectives.”

The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated their commitment “to carry out their support operations for the Palestinian resistance and to carry out their defensive operations for beloved Yemen until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted.”