Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen's military accused the Houthis (Ansarallah) on Friday of launching ballistic missiles at Aden International Airport and the Maashiq Presidential Palace, the seat of the internationally recognized government, military spokesperson Col. Majed Abdullah al-Nuzaili said in a statement.

مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية تستهدف مطار عدن وقصر المعاشيق بصواريخ باليستية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 30, 2026

The reported strikes followed an October 15 missile attack on the Maashiq Palace complex that killed and wounded several guards.

Earlier on Friday, Yemen's government forces said they had carried out 1,087 military operations against Houthi positions under the ongoing "Dawn of Yemen" offensive, claiming to have killed 336 Houthi fighters and damaged or destroyed military assets.