Shafaq News- Tehran

A vessel was struck by an unidentified projectile on its port side, sparking a fire on board, about 40 nautical miles south of Iran's Lavan Island, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Friday.

The vessel's crew were safe, and no environmental impact had been reported so far, UKMTO added.

UKMTO WARNING 188-26 Click here to view the full warning.⤵️ https://t.co/6w4i18fkAy #MaritimeSecurity #MarSec https://t.co/M4gPZffFhn — UKMTO Operations Centre (@UK_MTO) October 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that a fourth supertanker had suffered a major explosion on Friday evening after striking a mine, and was now on fire.

The IRGC claimed that the tanker was carrying more than two million barrels of crude oil and had ignored warnings from its naval forces to avoid an unauthorized southern route through the Strait of Hormuz.