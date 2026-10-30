Yemen forces report 1K+ attacks on Houthi positions

Yemen forces report 1K+ attacks on Houthi positions
2026-10-30T17:04:23+00:00

Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Yemeni forces affiliated with the internationally recognized government carried out 1,087 strikes against Houthi targets, the forces spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Nuzaili, said on Friday.

He announced that around 336 Houthi fighters and commanders had been “neutralized,” while 112 military vehicles, pieces of equipment, supply assets, and heavy weapons had been destroyed or damaged.

According to Al-Nuzaili, the strikes targeted Houthi command centers, troop concentrations, reinforcements, fortifications, and supply routes. Government forces and allied resistance fighters also carried out raids and counterattacks in Taiz, while operations in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, and southern Yemen sought to prevent Houthi infiltration and restrict the movement of reinforcements.

The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying a drone in the Riyadh region and a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward southern Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah television reported two attacks in Hayfan district, Taiz province. Shelling attributed to Saudi forces killed a civilian and wounded his son, while mortar fire by Saudi-backed fighters struck a house, killing two people, including a girl, and injuring two women.

In Maqbanah district, a Saudi airstrike on telecommunications infrastructure in Al-Majasha killed another civilian and wounded five others, including a woman and a child, according to the channel. The Health Ministry in Houthi-controlled Sanaa also reported that an airstrike on Al-Ramah village in Al-Misrakh district seriously wounded a civilian.

Al-Masirah said a Saudi attack targeted a security detention facility in Mokha, on Yemen's western coast, and airstrikes on Yarim district in Ibb province.

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