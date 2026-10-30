Shafaq News- Sanaa

The Yemeni forces affiliated with the internationally recognized government carried out 1,087 strikes against Houthi targets, the forces spokesperson, Abdullah Al-Nuzaili, said on Friday.

He announced that around 336 Houthi fighters and commanders had been “neutralized,” while 112 military vehicles, pieces of equipment, supply assets, and heavy weapons had been destroyed or damaged.

According to Al-Nuzaili, the strikes targeted Houthi command centers, troop concentrations, reinforcements, fortifications, and supply routes. Government forces and allied resistance fighters also carried out raids and counterattacks in Taiz, while operations in Al-Jawf, Marib, Al-Bayda, and southern Yemen sought to prevent Houthi infiltration and restrict the movement of reinforcements.

تستمر قواتنا المسلحة في تنفيذ أعمالها القتالية ضمن عملية "فجر اليمن"، فقد نفذت خلال الساعات الماضية (1087) عملية استهداف ناجحة، باستخدام الطيران الحربي والمسيّر ومدفعية الميدان والراجمات، طالت مراكز القيادة والسيطرة المتقدمة، وتجمعات مليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية وتعزيزاتها، ومصادر نيرانها، وتحصيناتها، ووسائل حركتها وإمدادها، وقدراتها النيرانية الثقيلة. وفي تعز، يواصل أبطال القوات المسلحة والمقاومة الشعبية أعمال الإغارة والهجمات المضادة، والتي طالت مواقع ذات أهمية ميدانية عالية، فيما وجّه الطيران الحربي ضربات مركزة إلى تحشيدات المليشيا وتعزيزاتها ومواقعها؛ ملحقين خسائر فادحة في صفوف المليشيا وقدراتهم. وفي جبهات الجوف ومأرب والبيضاء، والجبهات الجنوبية والجنوبية الغربية، تزامنت أعمال الرصد والاستطلاع مع ضربات نارية مركزة، أحبطت محاولات التسلل ودفع الاحتياطيات، وقيّدت قدرة المليشيا على نقل التعزيزات بين المحاور. وأسفرت العمليات عن تحييد نحو (336) من قيادات المليشيا وعناصرها، وتدمير وإعطاب (112) آليةً وعربةً ومعدةً ووسيلة إمداد وقطعة سلاح ثقيل. وتواصل القوات المسلحة تطوير أعمالها القتالية بإرادة عالية، وملاحقة قدرات المليشيا ومصادر تهديدها، مع اتخاذ الاحتياطات الواجبة لحماية المدنيين والأعيان المدنية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 30, 2026

The Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting and destroying a drone in the Riyadh region and a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward southern Saudi Arabia.

التحالف: اعتراض وتدمير طائرة مسيرة بمنطقة الرياض. https://t.co/iTtdghqhln — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Houthi-aligned Al-Masirah television reported two attacks in Hayfan district, Taiz province. Shelling attributed to Saudi forces killed a civilian and wounded his son, while mortar fire by Saudi-backed fighters struck a house, killing two people, including a girl, and injuring two women.

In Maqbanah district, a Saudi airstrike on telecommunications infrastructure in Al-Majasha killed another civilian and wounded five others, including a woman and a child, according to the channel. The Health Ministry in Houthi-controlled Sanaa also reported that an airstrike on Al-Ramah village in Al-Misrakh district seriously wounded a civilian.

Al-Masirah said a Saudi attack targeted a security detention facility in Mokha, on Yemen's western coast, and airstrikes on Yarim district in Ibb province.