Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammed Hussein Bahr al-Uloom on Friday called for implementing existing agreements and memorandums of understanding with Turkiye and turning political understandings into concrete projects and programs.

Speaking at a ceremony hosted by the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad to mark the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkiye, Bahr al-Uloom highlighted the importance of building on the results of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's visit to Ankara on July 28, 2026, and expanding cooperation in energy, water, trade, investment, transportation, and infrastructure, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

He also called for continued security coordination and counterterrorism efforts, respect for national sovereignty and good-neighborly relations, and sustainable solutions to water-related issues.

Bahr al-Uloom praised Turkiye's diplomatic efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, contain instability, and resolve disputes through peaceful means.