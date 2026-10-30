Shafaq News- London

Brent crude prices climbed above $117 a barrel on Friday, while gold fell to its lowest level since November 2025.

According to Reuters, oil prices rose on concerns over renewed strikes on Iran and potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Spot gold dropped 2.1% to $3,935.26 an ounce, while US gold futures declined 1.9% to $3,955.50. The decline reflected concerns that higher oil prices could fuel inflation and increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.