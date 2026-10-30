Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will sign agreements with three countries on November 9 to route their internet traffic through its territory to Europe, the Ministry of Communications announced on Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said the agreements would be signed in Doha, Qatar, on the sidelines of the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference, which includes elections for the organization's leadership.

The ministry said the agreements would strengthen Iraq's position as a regional digital transit hub and an international data corridor.

It also claimed Iraq would become the “world's leading country in internet transit capacity” routed through its territory, citing developments over the past four months, but provided no comparative figures.

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