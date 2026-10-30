Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan's military expressed cautious optimism on Friday over mediation efforts between Iran and the United States, while warning that “powerful actors” were seeking to undermine the process.

Military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan had no objection to Iran joining the Mecca Agreement, adding that the decision rested with the parties concerned.

Chaudhry also said any decision to deploy additional troops to defend Saudi Arabia would depend on developments on the ground and a political decision.

On October 26, a quadrilateral meeting on regional security and stability involving Iran, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkiye concluded in Tehran. Saudi Foreign Ministry said the visit aimed to promote regional dialogue, reduce tensions and encourage diplomatic solutions.