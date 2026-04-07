Pakistan PM calls for extending Iran deadline “to allow diplomacy”

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called the US President Donald Trump to extend the deadline given to Iran by two weeks, in exchange for Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz for the same period as a “goodwill gesture.”

In press remarks, Sharif stated that diplomatic efforts aimed at reaching a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the Middle East are progressing steadily, stressing the need to allow more time for the political track.

Earlier, Trump re-exhorted Iran to make a deal by his ​Tuesday deadline, saying a "whole civilization ​will die tonight, never to be back again" if⁠an agreement is not ​reached to end ​the conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he doesn’t want that ‌to⁠happen, “but it probably will," adding that"We⁠will find out tonight, one of ​the most important ​moments⁠in the long and complex history of⁠the ​World."