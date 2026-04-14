US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears

Shafaq News

The latest round of negotiations between Iran and the United States ended without an agreement early Sunday after more than 20 hours of discussions, casting uncertainty over the diplomatic track and prompting analysts to warn of a heightened risk of military escalation.

The talks, held in Pakistan, were described by officials as the highest-level direct engagement between Washington and Tehran since 1979. Both delegations departed without a breakthrough. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said following the collapse that "diplomacy will not end," without elaborating on a timeline for resumed contact.

US Central Command announced late Sunday that it would begin enforcing a ban on all maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports, a significant escalatory step aligned with earlier statements from the US president.

Former US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Political-Military Affairs Mark Kimmitt confirmed to Shafaq News that a contingency plan toward Iran was now in effect. "This question is no longer relevant," Kimmitt said, referring to speculation about Washington's next move. "Trump executed a Plan B —the embargo of the strait."

Sticking Points

According to diplomatic leaks cited in multiple reports, the talks stalled over three central issues: Iran's nuclear program, particularly uranium enrichment; its regional influence through the Axis of Resistance; and the strategic status of the Strait of Hormuz, including maritime transit and associated fees. Diplomatic sources described the outcome as "partial understandings without real progress."

Patrick Clawson, Research Director at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told Shafaq News the prospects for a return to negotiations are poor. He said mediators may be able to arrange a second round of talks but warned that the outlook is unfavorable and that the risk of a return to fighting is considerable. Clawson attributed this to the absence of any follow-up framework and the failure of either side to present the session as part of an ongoing process. He also noted that the two sides had not reached agreement on the basic scope of the ceasefire, including how many ships may transit the strait and whether the truce extends to Lebanon. On the nuclear file, he pointed to a missed opportunity for compromise, including a potential Iranian commitment to suspend enrichment for a defined period.

Two Paths for Washington

Malik Aziz Francis, a member of the US Republican Party, outlined two options facing Washington. The first is escalation through maximum pressure: tightening oil and banking sanctions, enforcing a maritime blockade, and pursuing Iran's international isolation. Francis told Shafaq News this approach reflects the thinking of circles close to the administration, which view economic pressure on Iran as the fastest route to concessions. He warned, however, that this path carries the risk of broader regional confrontation, particularly if it affects Strait of Hormuz transit.

The second option, Francis said, centers on containment through indirect diplomacy, maintaining communication channels, avoiding military escalation, and deferring a decisive resolution. He cautioned that the absence of dialogue significantly increases the risk of war, and noted that factions within Washington continue to advocate for keeping diplomatic channels open, even informally.

Firas Elias, an academic specializing in Iranian affairs, told Shafaq News the region has entered a delicate transitional phase, characterized by the absence of a clear US strategic vision for next steps, noting that Washington is operating within a two-week ceasefire window set to expire on April 21.

Elias said intensified diplomatic maneuvering is likely during this period, potentially led by Pakistan or other intermediaries. He did not rule out increased US pressure, including limited military measures or a calibrated strike intended to demonstrate resolve, while assessing that Washington is unlikely to pursue full-scale military action.

The Strait of Hormuz

Iranian political analyst Saleh Al-Qazwini described the Strait of Hormuz as Tehran's primary source of leverage in the standoff. He told Shafaq News that the United States and its allies are seeking to reopen the strait without making concessions, while Iran is conditioning the restoration of maritime access on a cessation of hostilities. Al-Qazwini assessed that military efforts to force open the passage would not succeed in removing Iranian control, a position that reflects Tehran's stated posture but remains contested by US and allied officials.

The two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, brokered by Pakistan, is set to expire April 21. Both sides have expressed willingness for a second round of negotiations, and Pakistan has indicated readiness to host further talks, though no date or framework has been formally announced.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.