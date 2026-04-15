White House says next Iran talks "very likely" in Islamabad

Shafaq News- Washington

The next round of negotiations with Iran regarding a ceasefire is expected to be held in Islamabad, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Wednesday , describing the Pakistanis as incredible mediators throughout this process.

In a press remarks, she expressed appreciation “for their friendship and their efforts to bring this deal to a close,” affirming that Islamabad is the only mediator in this negotiation. “While there have been many countries that want to offer their help, the president feels it’s important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis,” she said, pushing back on media reports claiming the US formally requested a ceasefire extension, calling them inaccurate. “At this moment, we remain very much engaged in these negotiations,” she added.

Earlier today, the US Senate rejected a Democratic attempt to restrict President Donald Trump’s military campaign in Iran, voting against a resolution that would have required the withdrawal of American forces from the conflict unless Congress explicitly authorized further action.