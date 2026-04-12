Trump doubles down on Hormuz blockade amid Iran's own closure

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said Washington has begun deploying naval forces toward the Middle East, including a “large fleet” moving toward the Strait of Hormuz ahead of a planned blockade of the waterway.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump stated that the potential blockade would apply to “all ships” entering or leaving the waterway, adding that his administration would follow an “all or nothing” approach.

Iran earlier announced plans to impose transit fees in Iranian rials and restrict shipping through the route, which carries about 20% of global oil shipments. According to reports, Tehran is preparing to regulate passage by allowing only a limited number of vessels per day while charging fees that could reach up to $2 million per tanker.

Still, Trump said he expects Iran to return to negotiations and make concessions, adding that Tehran “has no cards” in talks. He also warned that the US could destroy Iran’s energy sector “within an hour,” but said he prefers to avoid such action.