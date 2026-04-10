Trump blasts Iran over Hormuz as Tehran points to Israel violations

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Iran of failing to honor an agreement to allow oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

On Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say… That is not the agreement we have!”

On April 8, Iran agreed to allow maritime traffic through the strategic waterway, which carries about 20% of global oil supply, in exchange for a two-week ceasefire during which talks on a long-term peace deal are set to take place. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said passage would be permitted only in coordination with Iranian armed forces and subject to “technical limitations.”

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations warned that the threat level in the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz remains “critical,” with only a handful of ships crossing in the past 24 hours.

Tehran has acknowledged it has not fully reopened the strait, arguing the ceasefire has been violated by continued Israeli strikes, particularly in Lebanon, where attacks killed more than 300 shortly after the truce, according to local media. Iranian officials and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have said the 10-point proposal underpinning the agreement includes ending hostilities across the Middle East, including Lebanon.