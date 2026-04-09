Tehran links regional truce to Lebanese front

Shafaq News- Tehran

Any ceasefire with Iran would extend beyond its borders to include Lebanon and Tehran’s allied groups, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Thursday, cautioning that breaches could trigger swift retaliation.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf portrayed the “Axis of Resistance” as inseparable from the ceasefire framework, pointing to the first element of a proposed 10-point plan, where Lebanon forms a core part of that arrangement.

Referring to remarks by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who publicly outlined Lebanon’s role in the proposal, he added that any violation would carry “clear costs.”

Earlier this week, Trump declared a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran, describing it as a mutual ceasefire. Details of the proposal have circulated in international and Iranian media, with no official version released.

According to those reports, the proposal includes a US commitment in principle to non-aggression, continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of Iran’s enrichment program, removal of primary and secondary sanctions, termination of UN Security Council and International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors measures, compensation payments to Iran, withdrawal of US combat forces from the region, and a halt to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later clarified that Lebanon falls outside the scope of the two-week truce with Iran. Tehran, in response, moved to restrict tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, warning it may reconsider the ceasefire if operations in Lebanon continue. Meanwhile, Hezbollah asserted its “legitimate and legal right” to respond, stressing that the victims’ blood “will not go in vain,” and pledging to continue confronting Israeli operations while defending Lebanese territory.