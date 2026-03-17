Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf: Iranian defense systems now indestructible

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has strengthened its military defenses, making its key sites harder to target while boosting its missile and drone capabilities, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated on Tuesday.

At a press conference, Ghalibaf dismissed the notion that Iranian military facilities could be destroyed by bombers, citing “fundamental changes” to the country’s defense systems. He added that launch platforms and related equipment have been modernized to reduce vulnerability, incorporating lessons from past conflicts.

Turning to Iran’s missile and drone stockpiles, he noted that domestic production enables faster and more cost-effective manufacturing compared with the interceptor missiles of its rivals.

The remarks come as the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel enters its 18th day. On February 28, Washington and Tel Aviv carried out a series of strikes on Iranian targets, inflicting extensive damage, causing civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Iran responded with retaliatory actions that reverberated across the region, impacting countries including Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.