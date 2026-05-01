Iraq releases $65M+ to wheat farmers for 2025 season

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Trade Ministry on Friday released 100 billion dinars (about $65M) to farmers who marketed their wheat during the 2025 agricultural season.

Haider Nouri Al-Kargaawi, Director General of the General Company for Grain Trading, said the payment is part of a series of disbursements backed by “large” government allocations to cover farmers’ entitlements, adding that the funds will be distributed across all provinces this week to ensure swift delivery.

Wheat harvesting is underway across Iraq, with Karbala expecting production of around 300,000 tons this season, while Kirkuk is projected to reach about 600,000 tons with average yields of 1,250 kilograms per dunam (0.25 hectares), and Basra recording preliminary yields of about 750 kilograms per dunam.