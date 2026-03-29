Iran exposes US "mixed signals" amid combat preparations

Iran exposes US "mixed signals" amid combat preparations
2026-03-29T10:12:32+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused on Sunday the United States of sending mixed signals on talks while preparing for a ground operation, as the war involving Tehran, Washington and Tel Aviv intensifies and enters its 30th day.

In a televised address, Ghalibaf described the current phase of the conflict as one of the most sensitive, noting that Washington has already presented a set of demands outlined in a list of 15 points, while also advancing them through diplomatic channels.

Pointing to what he portrayed as a contradiction in US behaviour, he stressed that Iranian authorities are closely monitoring the developments on the ground.

International reports previously indicated that Iran had been reviewing a US proposal addressing its nuclear program, missile activities, and support for allied groups, delivered via Pakistan. US President Donald Trump indicated that his envoys held discussions with a senior Iranian leadership figure and reached understandings on several points, claiming Iranian negotiators were “begging” for a deal after being militarily “obliterated.” Iran rejected that account, describing such reports as “fake news” aimed at influencing financial and oil markets.

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