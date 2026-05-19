Baghdad condemns UAE drone attacks allegedly launched from Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi government denounced on Tuesday the recent drone attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, expressing support for regional security and stability efforts.

Baghdad also reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining strong relations and strategic cooperation with the UAE, describing ties between the two countries as part of broader joint Arab efforts serving mutual interests.

The condemnation came as the UAE’s Defense Ministry announced that its air defense systems had neutralized six drones over the past 48 hours attempting to target civilian and vital facilities across the country, without causing casualties or damage to critical infrastructure. It also claimed that an investigation into the May 17 attack and later drone incidents showed the aircraft had originated from Iraqi territory. Two of the three drones targeting the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant were reportedly intercepted, while the third struck an electricity generator outside the facility’s inner perimeter.

The ministry noted that Abu Dhabi reserves the right to take “all necessary measures” to protect its sovereignty and national security in accordance with international law.

تعلن وزارة الدفاع أنه خلال الـ48 ساعة الماضية تمكنت منظومات الدفاع الجوي الإماراتية من رصد والتعامل بنجاح مع 6 طائرات مسيرة معادية حاولت استهداف مناطق مدنية وحيوية في الدولة.وقد نجحت قوات الدفاع الجوي في اعتراض وتحييد الأهداف المعادية وفق أعلى درجات الجاهزية والكفاءة، دون تسجيل… pic.twitter.com/ZUUbZG2i99 — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) May 19, 2026

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that UAE authorities had informed the agency that radiation levels at the plant remained normal, adding that the IAEA was closely monitoring the situation and remained in constant contact with UAE authorities to assist if necessary.

The IAEA has been informed by the UAE that radiation levels at the Barakah NPP remain normal and no injuries were reported after a drone strike this morning caused a fire in an electrical generator located outside the inner site perimeter of the NPP. Emergency diesel generators… pic.twitter.com/km2rg08Gvd — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) May 17, 2026

Located in the Al Dhafra region west of Abu Dhabi near the Saudi border, the Barakah Plant is the UAE’s only nuclear power facility and one of the largest clean energy projects in the Arab world. According to the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC), Barakah supplies around 25% of the UAE’s electricity needs while reducing carbon emissions by up to 22.4 million tonnes annually.