UNLAWFUL: Iran slams new US sanctions

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran condemned new US sanctions targeting its energy and nuclear sectors, labeling them “unlawful.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei described the sanctions as a “bullying act,” accusing the US of maintaining a hostile stance toward the Iranian people while disregarding international law and human rights.

Baqaei asserted that Washington’s use of coercive economic measures undermines the UN Charter and global legal frameworks, warning that they have severe consequences for fundamental rights, including the right to development.

“In some cases, they amount to crimes against humanity.”

The spokesperson also cautioned that such unilateral actions damage trust and cast doubt on Washington’s intentions in negotiations. “This demonstrates a lack of goodwill,” he noted, holding the US fully accountable for the humanitarian consequences.

The backlash follows the US Treasury Department’s announcement on Tuesday of sanctions against 12 Iranian companies and multiple individuals tied to Iran’s gas, shipping, and nuclear industries.