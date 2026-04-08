5,100+ killed across the Middle East as US-Israel-Iran war enters ceasefire

Shafaq News- Middle East

About 5,100 people have been killed across the Middle East until April 8 in fighting between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, since hostilities erupted on February 28, according to figures from Reuters, officials, and rights groups.

Iran

Iran has recorded the highest death toll among all affected countries, according to HRANA (Human Rights Activists News Agency), a US-based rights monitoring organization, which reports 3,636 killed since the war began, including 1,170 civilians, and at least 254 children.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies reported Friday that at least 1,900 civilians have been killed and 20,000 wounded in US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

It remains unclear whether either tally includes the 104 deaths the Iranian military attributed to the sinking of an Iranian warship by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka on March 4.

Lebanon

Lebanese authorities report 1,530 people killed in Israeli strikes since March 2, including at least 232 women and children. It is not confirmed whether the official tally includes Hezbollah fighters.

The figure does not include the April 8 Israeli attacks on Saida, Srifa, Qasmiyeh, and Tyre, which killed at least 16 people and wounded more than 40.

The Lebanese Armed Forces separately report at least 10 soldiers killed, the majority in the south. Three Indonesian peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL were also killed in two separate incidents —one involving an unidentified explosion, the other a projectile.

Iraq

Iraqi health authorities report at least 117 people killed since the war began, among them civilians, members of the Popular Mobilization Forces —an umbrella of predominantly Shiite armed factions integrated into Iraq's state security structure— Iraqi Army soldiers, and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters.

Security officials at an Iraqi port separately confirmed that a foreign crew member was killed in an attack targeting tankers near the facility.

Israel

Israel's emergency medical service reports 23 killed by missile fire from Iran and Lebanon. The Israeli military states that 12 soldiers were killed and 411 injured in southern Lebanon.

Israel's Ministry of Health reported Friday that 7,183 wounded have been evacuated to hospitals since the start of military operations. As of Wednesday, 118 patients remain hospitalized, 14 in critical condition.

United States

Thirteen US service members have been killed —six following the crash of a military refueling aircraft in Iraq, seven during operations against Iran. A US official told Reuters that 12 American soldiers were wounded, two critically, in an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia.

United Arab Emirates

UAE authorities report 12 people killed in Iranian attacks, including two military personnel.

Qatar

Qatar's Ministry of Defense reports seven people killed on March 22 when a helicopter crashed over Qatari territorial waters following a mechanical failure during a routine mission —not a combat incident. Four were Qatari military personnel, one was a Turkish member of the joint Qatari-Turkish forces, and two were technicians.

Kuwait

Kuwaiti authorities report seven killed in Iranian attacks, including three civilians, two from the Interior Ministry, and two from the armed forces.

West Bank

Four Palestinian women were killed and 13 others injured when missile debris — identified as Iranian —fell in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent and the Palestinian Authority's news agency WAFA.

Syria

Syria's state news agency SANA reported four people killed when an Iranian missile struck a building in the southern city of Sweida on February 28.

Bahrain

Bahrain's Interior Ministry reports two people killed in two separate Iranian attacks, the most recent striking a residential building in Manama.

Oman

Two people were killed in a drone strike on an industrial zone in Sohar on March 13, the first fatalities recorded in the sultanate, which has hosted mediation talks between the US and Iran, Oman's state news agency reported. A shipping company separately confirmed that a crew member died after a projectile struck a tanker off the coast of Muscat.

Saudi Arabia

Two foreign workers —a Bangladeshi national and an Indian— were killed by a military projectile that struck a residential area in Al-Kharj, southeast of Riyadh, Saudi civil defense said.

France

One French soldier was killed and six others injured in a drone attack in northern Iraq, where French forces were conducting counterterrorism training, French authorities confirmed. France is the only non-Middle Eastern country to record fatalities directly linked to the conflict.