China-owned sanctioned tanker transits Hormuz despite US blockade

Shafaq News- Gulf

A US-sanctioned tanker crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday despite Washington’s newly imposed naval blockade on Iran, Bloomberg reported.

The vessel, Rich Starry —formerly Full Star— appears on US sanctions lists since 2023 for allegedly helping Tehran bypass energy restrictions. It remains unclear whether it recently called at Iranian ports or is carrying cargo.

The tanker’s passage marks its second attempt within less than a day. It first approached the channel near Iran’s Qeshm Island after the blockade took effect, then turned back before resuming its transit hours later. During that interval, it broadcast details identifying its Chinese ownership and crew, a standard maritime signal that may also test US enforcement.

US President Donald Trump announced the blockade on Monday to curb Iran’s oil exports by targeting shipping to and from Iranian ports. The Wall Street Journal estimated the disruption could cost about $435 million per day. Iran warned that no port in the Gulf or the Sea of Oman would be safe if Iranian ports were targeted.