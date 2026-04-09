Iran says talks hinge on full US ceasefire commitment

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday that entering talks to end the war depends on US President Donald Trump committing to a comprehensive ceasefire.

In press statements, the ministry said any negotiations require a full US commitment to halting hostilities on all fronts, “especially in Lebanon, adding that ending the war in Lebanon is an integral part of any ceasefire arrangement, in line with a proposal put forward by Pakistan’s prime minister. It also noted that if participation in the talks is confirmed, the composition of the Iranian delegation will be officially announced.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan urged global readiness to respond to potential Israeli actions that could undermine the recent temporary US-Iran ceasefire.