Turkiye warns of Israeli “sabotage” of US-Iran ceasefire

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday urged global readiness to respond to potential Israeli actions that could undermine the recent temporary US-Iran ceasefire.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Ankara with Syrian counterpart Asaad al-Shaibani, Fidan said “the international community must be in a position to deliver the necessary response to Israel’s possible acts of sabotage.”

“Israel is now transferring its genocide in Gaza to Lebanon,” he added.

The remarks followed a two-week ceasefire announced on April 8 between Washington and Tehran, brokered by Pakistan, aimed at halting a war that began on February 28 and has killed more than 3,000 people in Iran, according to the country’s forensic authority.

Pakistani officials indicated Lebanon was included in the arrangement, while US President Donald Trump described Israeli operations there as a separate “skirmish” linked to Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Lebanese armed group, and outside the deal. Israeli strikes on Lebanon continued the same day, killing 182 people and wounding 890 others.