Erdogan warns of Israeli plans to occupy West Bank and 4 other countries

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned of an Israeli plan to occupy the West Bank and four other countries, including Turkiye.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan stated, "Standing against Israeli state terrorism is both a religious and national duty for us," adding that, "the new phase we have initiated in our relations with Egypt will benefit Gaza and Palestine."

In a report by Younews, affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Erdogan claimed that "Israel plans to occupy the West Bank and will not stop at Gaza. It will also seek territories in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Turkiye following the occupation of Ramallah."

He emphasized that "the only step that can halt Israeli state terrorism is a coalition among Islamic countries."

Erdogan further noted that "the new steps we are taking to normalize relations with Syria and Egypt are aimed at forming a solidarity line against the increasing expansionist threats."