Erdogan: Iran has right to respond to Israel’s attacks

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Iran’s right to respond to Israeli attacks, warning that Israeli aggression threatens regional stability.

Speaking before lawmakers from his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party in Ankara, Erdogan lashed out at Israeli leadership, “Netanyahu [the Israeli PM] has long surpassed the tyrant Hitler in the crime of genocide,” adding, “We hope their fates will not be the same.”

“All our institutions are on alert over the potential effects of these attacks on Turkiye. Our nation can rest assured,” he stated, affirming that the Turkish authorities were preparing for all scenarios.

Erdogan reiterated his country’s commitment to peace and diplomatic engagement, pointing out that Turkiye will not pause diplomatic contacts and phone diplomacy to prevent “a disaster that could affect everyone.”

Earlier today, Erdogan denounced Israeli military operations across Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran.