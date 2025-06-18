Erdogan backs Iran’s right of self-defense

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan affirmed that Turkiye is ready for any spillover from the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel.

“Iran is entitled to defend itself,” Erdogan declared in a broadcast address, condemning Israeli attacks as acts of aggression that disrupted nuclear negotiations.

He denounced Israeli military operations across Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iran, asserting that Ankara is actively working to halt what he described as destabilizing cross-border assaults. “We are doing everything we can to stop Israel’s offensive actions—and we will continue with patience,” he stated.

Erdogan also accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of committing atrocities “worse than Hitler” against Palestinians. “What’s happening is genocide,” he said, urging international bodies to end their silence and act.

The war between Iran and Israel, now in its sixth day, continues to escalate, with US President Donald Trump considering entering the fray.