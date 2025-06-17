Israeli media: US may join strike on Iran tonight

Shafaq News/ Israeli media suggested that the United States may join military operations against Iran later tonight.

Channel 12 reported that Israeli assessments point to a possible US involvement in the conflict, indicating that Washington could participate in military actions against Tehran within hours.

Meanwhile, Fox News cited a US official as saying that "the military option is on the table," confirming that "strikes on Iranian targets, including nuclear facilities, are under discussion."

Separately, CBS reported that bipartisan lawmakers have begun efforts to prevent President Donald Trump from issuing military strike orders against Iran. The legislators stressed that "Congress is the only constitutionally authorized body to declare war."

Following a meeting involving US President Donald Trump and his national security team, The New York Times reported that Iran has positioned missiles in preparation to strike American bases in the Middle East if Washington joins the war.

US officials told the newspaper that American forces have raised alert levels at military bases across the region. They also warned that Iran may begin laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz to target US vessels if American forces launch an attack.