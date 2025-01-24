Trump urges diplomacy over strikes on Iran nuclear facilities

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump commented on the Israeli-Iranian conflict, stating that it "would be good" to resolve issues related to Iran without Israel resorting to striking its nuclear facilities.

These remarks came when a reporter in the Oval Office asked for his opinion on striking Iranian nuclear facilities while he was signing executive orders.

Trump responded, "It would really be good to solve without needing to take that additional step," adding, "We hope Iran reaches an agreement, and if they don't, that's okay too."

Since 2024, tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated, leading to a series of significant military confrontations. In October 2024, Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israeli targets in Operation True Promise 2, marking the largest attack during the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict. These missiles targeted Israeli military facilities, such as the Nevatim Airbase and the headquarters of Mossad. This was a retaliatory move from Iran following the assassination of key figures including Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In response, Israel conducted Operation Days of Repentance on October 26, 2024. This involved three waves of strikes targeting multiple locations in Iran, Iraq, and Syria. Among the primary targets were Iranian military sites, air-defense batteries, and missile production facilities. According to US officials, these strikes significantly crippled Iran's missile production capabilities and severely damaged its air defense network.