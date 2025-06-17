Netanyahu: Israel "turned the tables" on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the region is entering a new phase following continuous airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear-linked targets.

Describing the operation as the opening of an “aerial route to Iran, in an interview with Channel 14, Netanyahu stressed that Israel had “turned the tables” within five days by targeting senior Iranian military figures and nuclear scientists, linking the timing of the offensive to Tehran’s accelerated push toward developing nuclear weapons.

“We will soon see a Middle East we have not seen before,” he added.

He also referred to Israeli intelligence assessments estimating that Iran had been preparing to manufacture 300 missiles per month, projecting a stockpile of 22,000 missiles over six years, arguing that the cumulative destructive capability would rival that of two nuclear bombs.

Moreover, Netanyahu highlighted his earlier efforts to neutralize Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure, efforts he claimed were obstructed by internal resistance. “I tried to dismantle Iran’s capabilities, but I couldn’t gain a majority,” he noted, referencing opposition within Israel’s security establishment.

The interview comes as the confrontation entered its sixth day, with missile, drone, and airstrikes exchanges continuing across multiple fronts. Despite ongoing international appeals for de-escalation, military operations have continued intensively.