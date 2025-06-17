US VP backs Trump: Iran’s enrichment must end one way or another
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance affirmed that President Donald Trump could authorize further measures to end Iran’s uranium enrichment program.
In a post on X, Vance stated that the president “has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, adding, “The president has made clear that Iran cannot have uranium enrichment. And he said repeatedly that this would happen one of two ways—the easy way or the ‘other’ way.”
He further pointed out that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had documented Iranian violations of non-proliferation commitments and enrichment levels nearing weapons-grade.
Look, I'm seeing this from the inside, and am admittedly biased towards our president (and my friend), but there's a lot of crazy stuff on social media, so I wanted to address some things directly on the Iran issue:First, POTUS has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, that…— JD Vance (@JDVance) June 17, 2025