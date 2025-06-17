US VP backs Trump: Iran’s enrichment must end one way or another

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance affirmed that President Donald Trump could authorize further measures to end Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

In a post on X, Vance stated that the president “has been amazingly consistent, over 10 years, adding, “The president has made clear that Iran cannot have uranium enrichment. And he said repeatedly that this would happen one of two ways—the easy way or the ‘other’ way.”

He further pointed out that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had documented Iranian violations of non-proliferation commitments and enrichment levels nearing weapons-grade.