Iran and the US remain divided on key nuclear issues

Shafaq News- Tehran

Disagreements between Iran and the United States persist over key aspects of Tehran’s nuclear program, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing Iranian officials.

The fate of highly enriched uranium stockpiles and the duration of restrictions on the nuclear program “have not yet been resolved,” one of the officials said, adding that a recent visit by Pakistan’s army chief to Tehran helped narrow some differences, increasing the chances of extending the ceasefire, and holding a second round of talks.

Earlier, Pakistani Foreign MinisterTaher Andrabi said the United States and Iran are prepared to hold another round of talks aimed at reaching an agreement to end the war, though no date or location has been set.

Andrabi vowed that Pakistan will continue to facilitate communication between Washington and Tehran, noting that efforts are ongoing to ensure dialogue continues, with international backing for mediation initiatives. He also reaffirmed that Lebanon remains part of the current ceasefire framework, stressing that stability there is important for broader peace talks, with the nuclear issue among the topics under discussion.