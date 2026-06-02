Iraq to settle nearly $1.2B owed to wheat farmers

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will begin disbursing 1.545 trillion dinars ($1.18 billion) in delayed wheat payments owed to farmers once the Finance Ministry releases the funds, Haider Al-Karawi, head of the state-run Grain Trade Company, stated on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, Al-Karawi clarified that the payments cover wheat marketed during the 2025 season.

Earlier today, the Central Marketing Committee reviewed preparations for the 2026 wheat procurement season, focusing on measures to streamline grain deliveries, reduce congestion at collection centers, and accelerate transaction processing, according to a Trade Ministry statement.

During the meeting, Al-Karawi called for tighter controls at external checkpoints to prevent the unauthorized movement of locally produced wheat between provinces, as such practices could “undermine” the government's marketing plan and distribution system. He also stressed the need for strict laboratory testing of incoming shipments to ensure compliance with approved specifications and preserve grain quality during storage.

The announcement comes after protests by farmers in several central and southern provinces over delayed payments, as well as demands for higher procurement prices and compensation for crop losses. Mahdi Dhamed Al-Qaisi, an adviser to the Agriculture Ministry, previously told Shafaq News that the government had prioritized paying the farmers their dues following meetings with the Federation of Farmers' Associations and Cabinet decisions aimed at accelerating disbursement.

Read more: Iraq's farmers fed the state. Now they're waiting to be paid.