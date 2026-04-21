Pakistan urges US and Iran to extend ceasefire as deadline nears

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan called on the United States and Iran, on Tuesday, to consider extending their ceasefire, as the two-week truce is set to expire on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed “recent regional developments” with US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker in Islamabad. He stressed consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy “as the only viable means to address challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability,” highlighting “the need for engagement between the United States and Iran.”

For her part, Baker conveyed Washington’s “appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive and positive role in promoting regional peace and facilitating dialogue.”

U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 today. Discussions covered recent regional developments.DPM/FM underscored Pakistan’s consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only… pic.twitter.com/1Roqj3R1gE — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) April 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Information Minister said his country is making intensive efforts to persuade Iran’s leadership to participate in a second round of talks, stressing that Iran’s decision to take part before the ceasefire expires is “highly important.”

The US President Donald Trump said he thinks the US is “going to end up with a great deal” with Iran, adding that he does not expect to extend the ceasefire.