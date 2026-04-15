Iran cites Lebanon’s ceasefire as a positive sign to continue talks with US

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will conduct further reviews before deciding on the next round of negotiations with the United States, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, following the visit of a Pakistani delegation to Tehran.

Tasnim News Agency cited a source familiar with the discussions saying a Pakistani delegation led by Army Chief General Asim Munir met with Iranian officials earlier in the day. He added that the Iranian side stated it would carry out “the necessary investigations” before determining its position on future talks with Washington in Islamabad.

The agency cited a source who affirmed that the recent ceasefire in Lebanon is considered “a positive indicator” influencing Iran’s decision regarding the next round of negotiations.

Reuters and Bloomberg reported that both sides are moving toward extending the ceasefire, which is set to expire on April 21. A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that “Israel expects the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran to be prolonged,” while Bloomberg, also quoting a source, said the United States and Iran are discussing a two-week extension of the truce to allow additional time for negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive peace agreement.