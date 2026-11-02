Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Monday announced an increase in the cash dollar allowance for travelers from $2,000 to $3,000, effective Nov. 3, 2026.

In a statement, the bank said eligible travelers could obtain the allowance once every two months, up to six times a year, under existing regulations.

On Sunday, CBI denied reports that it had raised the allowance from $2,000 to $3,500. The bank’s Media Director Haider Ghazi told Shafaq News that a document circulating on social media claiming the allowance would rise to $3,500 was forged, confirming that no such decision had been issued.

The fake document, attributed to the bank's Banking Supervision Department, claimed the increase would take effect on Monday, November 2. The CBI rejected the claim, reaffirming its commitment to the regulations in force at the time.