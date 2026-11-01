Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Sunday denied reports that it had raised the dollar allowance for travelers from $2,000 to $3,500, describing a document circulating on social media as fake.

CBI Media Director Haider Ghazi told Shafaq News that the document, which purported to announce an increase in the allowance, was forged and that no such decision had been issued.

The document, attributed to the bank's Banking Supervision Department, claimed the higher allowance would take effect on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Under regulations introduced on October 18, eligible travelers can obtain up to $2,000 every two months, with a maximum of six allocations annually.