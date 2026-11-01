Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq ranked first among Arab countries for visitor arrivals to Turkiye in September 2026, with 133,438 Iraqi visitors, up 11.2% from 120,007 a year earlier, according to data from the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Saudi Arabia ranked second with 83,369 visitors, followed by Algeria with 41,486, Jordan with 34,444, Lebanon with 31,890, Egypt with 31,570, and Morocco with 23,235.

In August, Iraq also led Arab visitor arrivals to Turkiye, recording 143,322 visitors, up 2.05% from a year earlier.