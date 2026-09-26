Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraqi visitors to Turkiye rose 2.05% year on year to 143,322 in August from 140,441 in August 2025, making Iraq the largest Arab source of foreign visitors during the month, according to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Iraqis accounted for 2.06% of all foreign arrivals, narrowly exceeding Saudi Arabia, which recorded 143,000 visitors, a difference of just 322. Russia ranked first overall with 1,052,211 visitors, while Iran recorded 381,495.

Iraqi arrivals also increased from July, when 131,607 visitors entered Turkiye, although the annual growth rate slowed from 8.59% that month.