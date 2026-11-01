Shafaq News- Nineveh

A 30-year-old man in Iraq's Mosul has tested positive for Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, a medical source at Nineveh's Health Directorate told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The patient, a resident of Al-Zahraa neighborhood on Mosul's eastern side, was admitted to Al-Salam Teaching Hospital on October 26 with a suspected infection.

Nineveh has recorded 21 CCHF infections and one death so far in 2026, according to a Shafaq News tracker, bringing Iraq’s nationwide toll to 168 cases and 11 deaths.

Read more: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq