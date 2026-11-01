Shafaq News- Karbala

A court in Iraq's Karbala province sentenced an ISIS member to life imprisonment on Sunday for plotting to attack pilgrims attending this year's Arbaeen religious pilgrimage, the Supreme Judicial Council announced.

According to the council, the convicted man promoted ISIS ideology on social media and distributed booklets explaining how to manufacture explosive devices and drones for use in terrorist attacks in Karbala.

In September, a Karbala court sentenced another ISIS member to 15 years in prison for plotting attacks in Karbala and Najaf.