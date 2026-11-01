Shafaq News- Duhok

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Sunday called for expanding psychological rehabilitation services for survivors of ISIS atrocities and forced displacement, pledging full support for efforts to address Yazidi concerns in Sinjar and other areas.

His remarks came in a speech delivered on his behalf by Kurdistan Region Presidency Spokesperson Dilshad Shahab during a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Institute of Psychotherapy and Psychotraumatology at the University of Duhok.

Barzani said the institute had played an important role in easing the psychological suffering caused by war, terrorism, and violence, expressing hope that similar initiatives would be expanded.

Decades of conflict had left people across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region mourning relatives, losing property, and fleeing their homes, he noted, describing the ISIS genocide against the Yazidis as one of the gravest tragedies, the psychological consequences of which could take years to heal.

Praising the institute's rehabilitation services in Duhok and Sinjar, he noted that it also trains specialists to provide long-term psychological support.

Read more: The long shadow of Sinjar: Twelve years after the ISIS genocide