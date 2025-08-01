UN Envoy on displaced Yazidis: This is not a life

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Friday, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), Mohamad Al Hassan, denounced the dire living conditions endured by the Yazidi internally displaced in Sharya camp, Duhok province.

During his visit to the camp on the 11th anniversary of the ISIS attack on the Yazidi community in Sinjar, he described the situation as untenable: “This is not a life. This is not stability. No Iraqi citizen or official can accept the continuation of this reality.”

Al-Hassan appealed to relevant authorities to adopt a constructive approach toward improving conditions in displacement camps, emphasizing that the ultimate goal must be “the dignified, voluntary, and safe return of IDPs to their homes in Sinjar district, Nineveh province.”

The Yazidi community was among the hardest hit by ISIS atrocities in 2014. To this day, more than 200,000 Yazidis remain displaced, many residing in camps under inadequate living standards. Others have returned to their areas of origin, often without access to basic services or sustainable support systems. Additionally, approximately 2,600 Yazidis remain unaccounted for, years after the initial attacks.