Shafaq News- Karbala

A Karbala criminal court sentenced an ISIS member to 15 years in prison on Thursday for planning attacks on Arbaeen pilgrims in Karbala and Najaf during this year’s pilgrimage, Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said.

The convicted man promoted ISIS ideology on social media, communicated with other members of the group and planned attacks in the two provinces, according to the council.

Millions of Shiite pilgrims travel to Karbala each year for Arbaeen, which commemorates 40 days since the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. More than 22 million people entered Karbala during this year’s pilgrimage period.

Read more: Karbala draws 22M Arbaeen visitors, 5M foreign