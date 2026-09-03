Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s military said Thursday it launched missile and drone strikes on US military bases in Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates as part of the 31st phase of an operation dubbed “Saeqa” (Thunderbolt).

According to a statement from the Iranian Army’s public relations office, Iranian forces struck satellite communications systems, equipment warehouses, and fighter-jet hangars at Ahmad al-Jaber Air Base in Kuwait, as well as US military positions and radar systems at Al Minhad Air Base in the UAE.

The Iranian Army described Ahmad al-Jaber as a key base for US military readiness and support in the Middle East, including air and reconnaissance operations and the movement of foreign forces. It vowed that any US attack would draw a“decisive and strong” response and that the campaign would continue until what it called “final victory” and the defeat of the aggressor.

Kuwait’s General Staff said its air defenses intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks following what it described as“Iranian aggression,” as air-raid sirens sounded across the country. There was no immediate confirmation from UAE or US authorities of damage at Al Minhad Air Base.