UAE, Kuwait say air defenses intercepted Iranian drones

Shafaq News- Abu Dhabi

UAE air defenses intercepted two drones launched from Iran, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday, adding that the total of intercepted projectiles since the war started is 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,265 drones.

Earlier, the Kuwaiti army stated that it had detected several “hostile drones” inside Kuwaiti airspace and had dealt with them, without providing further details.

بيان رقم (61)صرّح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاعالعقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوانبأن القوات المسلحة رصدت، فجر اليوم، عددًا من المسيّرات المعادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، وتم التعامل معها وفق الإجراءات المعتمدة.وتؤكد القوات المسلحة جاهزيتها الكاملة للحفاظ على أمن الوطن… pic.twitter.com/9AVrzwHBUy — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) May 10, 2026

Qatar’s Ministry of Defense, meanwhile, said a commercial cargo ship sailing in the country’s territorial waters northeast of Mesaieed Port had been targeted by a drone while traveling from Abu Dhabi. “The attack caused a limited fire onboard the vessel, but no injuries were reported,” the ministry clarified, noting that the ship later resumed its journey toward Mesaieed Port after the fire was brought under control.