Dollar steady in Baghdad, lower in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday's trading holding steady in Baghdad while slipping in Erbil, hovering around 154,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar stabilized in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,800 dinars per 100 dollars, matching Wednesday's close.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 154,250 dinars and bought it at 153,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,550 dinars and buying prices at 153,450 dinars.