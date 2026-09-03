Shafaq News- Baghdad

Long fuel queues returned to Baghdad and several Iraqi provinces on Thursday as dozens of filling stations shut their doors, disrupting traffic across parts of the capital, according to Shafaq News correspondents.

Motorists lined up for gasoline at stations that remained open, while shortages of diesel also affected heavy vehicles. Some queues stretched for long distances and caused congestion on several Baghdad roads and bridges.

The reasons for the closures were not immediately clear, and authorities had yet to issue an official explanation.

Drivers told Shafaq News that fuel disruptions had begun recurring at short intervals and called on authorities to explain the latest shortage and station closures.

The renewed pressure follows recent fuel-supply problems in other provinces. In Nineveh, Governor Abdul Qadir al-Dakhil last week gave petroleum officials until Sept. 1 to resolve persistent shortages and long queues.

Baghdad has also faced repeated fuel disruptions this year. Earlier shortages produced long queues and temporary station closures despite government assurances that supplies were sufficient.