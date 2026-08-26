Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh authorities will impose fines and other penalties on private and government-run fuel stations over long queues and delays reported across the province, Ahmed Al-Abd Rabbo, head of the provincial council’s Energy and Oil Committee, said on Wednesday.

In a video statement, Al-Abd Rabbo said he would conduct surprise inspections with the State Oil Products Distribution Company. “Private stations that deliberately shut down fuel pumps will face immediate fines, while staff at government-run stations could face administrative penalties for failing to perform their duties.”

Al-Abd Rabbo also called on employees responsible for scanning fuel card barcodes to work among waiting vehicles rather than remain inside station offices, aiming to speed up distribution and reduce congestion. “If government stations are short-staffed, the station manager must personally work at the pumps to serve residents and clear the queues,” he added.

Earlier this month, a gasoline shortage in Nineveh left motorists facing long queues at fuel stations and complaints over fuel quality. Oil authorities said they planned tighter distribution controls, including fuel cards and QR codes, to curb unauthorized trading, while the Nineveh Provincial Council sought a higher daily fuel allocation.