Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq’s Dhi Qar Provincial Council failed to convene an emergency session on Wednesday over 30 alleged financial violations involving former governor Murtadha Al-Ibrahimi after falling short of the required quorum, an informed source told Shafaq News.

A Federal Board of Supreme Audit report linked the violations to Al-Ibrahimi, citing billions of Iraqi dinars in alleged waste and breaches of legal and administrative procedures. The source linked the lack of quorum to the absence of representatives from the National Approach (Al-Nahj Al-Watani), National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Al-Makina, and Sumeriyoun Movement, as well as some State of Law Coalition members.

The council chairman had called the emergency meeting to review the audit findings and determine whether further action was warranted.

Al-Ibrahimi came under similar scrutiny in January 2025, when 14 of the council’s 18 members supported questioning him over alleged financial and administrative violations. The council later removed him from office, but the administrative court overturned the decision two months later, finding no legal grounds for his dismissal and ordering his reinstatement. He subsequently became a member of Iraq’s Parliament.

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