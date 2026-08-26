Shafaq News- Erbil

A preliminary traffic investigation found the driver of a flour truck solely responsible for Wednesday’s deadly crash near Kasnazan on the Erbil-Koya road, the Erbil Traffic Directorate said.

Col. Hemen Amin, spokesperson for Erbil Traffic, told Shafaq News that the truck was carrying about 35 tonnes of flour and was heading toward central Erbil at around 11 a.m. when the driver lost control near Kasnazan, crossed into the opposite lane and struck more than eight vehicles.

The casualty toll remained unclear. Amin said between five and 10 people were believed to have been killed or injured, explaining that civilians transported victims to hospitals before specialist teams arrived. Health authorities had yet to issue a final count.